A cop and a pilot walk into a bar ... and walk out sober after a few ciders

Should drinks with less than 0.5% alcohol content be considered “non-alcoholic?”

This question came under the spotlight at the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) after two individuals lodged complaints about a Savanna cider TV commercial.

The advert showcases a new “non-alcoholic” cider, which in fact contains 0.3% alcohol.

Under South Africa’s legislation, this “non-alcoholic” label is in fact legal, and in accordance with the Liquor Products Act which states that drinks with less than 0.5% alcohol are considered “non-alcoholic”.

The opening scene of the commercial shows two men sitting at a bar drinking. Two patrons react in a surprised way when a traffic officer in uniform rides to the bar entrance on his official motorcycle. The officer orders and drinks what appears to be an alcoholic drink. He briefly looks at the two patrons and then rides off.

One patron comments: “That’s a bit unconventional”, and the other responds “Mm-hmm Savanna with no alcohol. Breaks all the rules.”

They glance over at a pilot dressed in uniform, sitting behind them also drinking from a bottle similar to theirs.