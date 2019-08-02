Chilli Boys primed to deep-fry PSL newbies

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen plans to give newly promoted Stellenbosch a baptism of fire in the Absa Premiership when the sides clash in their season-opener at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).



But Larsen was quick to say his team would not underestimate their opponents...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.