Faf du Plessis has acknowledged that South Africa face the most challenging beginning to the men’s World Test Championship (WCT).

His team’s first engagement will be a series in India in October‚ followed by a home rubber against England in October — the same schedule that played out badly for South Africa four seasons ago.

“We probably have the toughest start‚” Du Plessis was quoted as saying in a Cricket South Africa release on Tuesday.

“But everyone will play everyone‚ so it doesn’t really matter.”

India are deservedly the No. 1-ranked team while England won the Cricket World Cup earlier this month — a triumph that‚ albeit achieved arguably undeservedly‚ has revitalised the game from top to bottom in this country.