Banyana Banyana chasing fast start at Wolfson Stadium
Banyana Banyana will look to hit the ground running when they square up against Comoros in their opening game of the Cosafa Women’s Championship at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday (3.30pm).
Coach Desiree Ellis says a victory up front against Les Coelacantes will set the tone for her players for the rest of the tournament...
