Bvuma ready to step up as keeper for Chiefs

Increasingly confident Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says the club will never have a goalkeeping crisis as long as he is available to play.

Chiefs struggled to fill regular No 1 Itumeng Khune’s imposing gloves after the goalkeeper’s injury in 2018 but Bvuma – who has seemingly strengthened his grip on the shirt in recent months as he grows in confidence – said he was ready to claim his prize.

Bvuma is set to start against Orlando Pirates in the preseason Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Well, for me there’s no time to go there and learn‚ and learn‚ and learn‚” the player, who was promoted from the Chiefs development side in the 2017/2018 season, said.

“I believe now is time for me to show my authority here in the team.

“So I believe as I get this chance [against Pirates on Saturday]‚ and I believe that with God by my side‚ I will be able to perform and do well.”

Bvuma also dismissed suggestions that the club has struggled to adequately deal with Khune’s absence.

“For me I didn’t see any crisis‚” he said.

“You know in this game‚ being a goalkeeper‚ when you make a mistake it’s a big thing.

“In-field players‚ let me say a striker‚ can miss 10 chances and score one. He will still be a hero.

“Unfortunately for us as goalkeepers‚ you can save 10 chances and miss one and they will say you are not good because of that one mistake.

“That’s something that you need to understand.

“I believe we didn’t have any goalkeeper crisis last season. It’s just that one of our guys was going through that difficult time.

“As goalkeepers we all go through that time.”

Bvuma’s stock has risen considerably since he travelled with Bafana Bafana to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as third-choice goalkeeper behind rivals Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity. Being there meant a lot to me and my family because I have been working hard.

“I would like to thank my teammates for helping me.

“Everything I learnt there will help me going forward because I learnt a lot from that tournament even though I didn’t play.

“You’ll see on the pitch what I have learnt.” He said being part of the national team in Egypt had boosted his confidence.

“It helped me, to be among the best players‚” he said.

“To mention a few moments I had with Mo Salah [of Egypt and Liverpool]‚ to be on the same pitch with him, made me realise it’s possible as long as you work hard.”

He said he fully understood his role in Bafana and that as third choice he was not expected to play.