Cradock in crisis as raw sewage spews into river, yards, streets

National department will take responsible district municipality to court

The national water department is taking the Chris Hani district municipality to court over its mismanagement of Cradock’s sewerage system.



The department confirmed its position on Wednesday as the latest news of the crisis in the Karoo town emerged, with the treatment works at a standstill and raw sewage running down streets and spewing into the Great Fish River – making lives a misery and threatening a R30m dairy farm investment...

