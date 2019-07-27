Cradock in crisis as raw sewage spews into river, yards, streets
National department will take responsible district municipality to court
The national water department is taking the Chris Hani district municipality to court over its mismanagement of Cradock’s sewerage system.
The department confirmed its position on Wednesday as the latest news of the crisis in the Karoo town emerged, with the treatment works at a standstill and raw sewage running down streets and spewing into the Great Fish River – making lives a misery and threatening a R30m dairy farm investment...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.