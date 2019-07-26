POLL | Do you take the Carling Black Label Cup seriously?

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates resume their traditional rivalry when the two Soweto sides face-off in the pre-season Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

The pre-season game has been criticised for the introduction of social media and "rugby-style" yellow-card timeouts, with many saying the match is a gimmick.

TimesLIVE reported that this year’s derby will introduce even more innovations, as fans are given an opportunity to interact more with the game through technology.

The game will enable fans to have more control over what happens during the 90 minutes of play and will also be given the opportunity to vote for six "game-changer" options, over which they will have sway.