Netball Proteas looking to upset the odds against defending champions Australia in World Cup semi-final

Netball Proteas coach Norma Plummer has urged her charges to take the fight to defending champions Australia in their hugely anticipated World Cup, semi-final at the M&S Arena in Liverpool on Saturday.

Plummer said the South Africans must manage the nerves and don’t be overawed by the occasion in their daunting mission of beating the Australian Diamonds for the first time in 39 meetings and booking a place in the final.

If the Proteas upset the heavy odds and beat hot favourites Australia, they will play the winner of the other semi-final between hosts England and New Zealand.

“Going out against the most dominant force in world netball will have to be well managed,” said Plummer who coached Australia to World Cup glory in 2007 and 2011.

Plummer also won the world tile as a player for Australia 1975 and she was in charge of the U21 side in 1996 and 2000 when they were unbeaten in both World Youth Cups victories.

Looking ahead of the clash against defending champions, Plummer said she has had a good look at the Aussies to find weaknesses in their play.

“I have had a good look at Australia and as good as they are we have opportunities and we will work on those. My players will go out onto court on Saturday with big hearts and give their every best. I have been so proud of them to have got to the last four. We are as best prepared as we could be to take the Aussies on and the girls are looking forward to it.”

To get to the last four, the Proteas managed five consecutive and convincing victories in the early stages over Fiji‚ Trinidad and Tobago‚ Jamaica‚ Scotland and Uganda but lost to England on Thursday.

The loss to England on Thursday did not come with a huge cost as the Proteas were already assured of a place in the semis and Plummer said stage fright may have contributed to their downfall.

“Obviously going into the match against England was nerve-racking for the girls and those nerves cost them a few goals. Nerves need to be managed but you can appreciate the pressure on the team from all over. Never in 25 years have a South African team did so well, they just not used to the big stage yet. It’s the first time in netball history that South Africa have qualified for the semi-final of a Netball World Cup.”

South Africa’s’ captain Bongi Msomi is expected to be back in the starting line-up after she was replaced early with discomfort in the loss to England.