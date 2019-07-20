Netball Proteas edged by Australian Diamonds in thrilling semi-final

Before the match, South African coach Norma Plummer said she had identified what she thought Australia's weaknesses were and her homework nearly paid off.

"I'm absolutely delighted for where we've taken the number one team in the world," said 74-year-old Plummer, who went on to confirm she would step down at the end of the tournament.

"We could still get a medal. Tomorrow is my 50th Test match with South Africa, and then I'm handing over the reins. I've done four years and shown them the way. It's up to them now," said post-match.

Australia coach Lisa Alexander said she had bought back experienced players to match the Proteas.

"We certainly didn't take South Africa lightly and you know, to be able to bring such great quality players back onto the floor when it was needed was fantastic," said Alexander.