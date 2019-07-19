James Small: The colourful life of one of the Rainbow Nation’s fallen warriors celebrated

They came from way across the horizon to celebrate the rich‚ colourful life of one of the Rainbow Nation’s fallen warriors.

It was perhaps fitting that they congregated inside a marquee overlooking the dusty field where the late James Small and his teammates were so relentlessly knocked into physical shape ahead of the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

The then Springbok coach Kitch Christie placed a high premium on fitness and it was to prove the bedrock that helped Small and his fellow 1995 comrades enter the pantheon of South African sporting greats.

The public may be divided on which gates Small entered after dying from a heart attack last week but those inside the marquee attending his memorial at the Wanderers Rugby Club were in no doubt about the space the former wing occupies in their hearts.