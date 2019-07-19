EC awaits new champion for COPA Coca-Cola U15 tournament

The globally acclaimed COPA Coca-Cola tournament will continue to unearth grassroots football talent on Saturday as the tournament heads to the NU6 Grounds in Mdantsane for the Eastern Cape COPA Coca-Cola Provincial Finals.

The 2019 edition of the tournament kicked off last week in the Western Cape, where Portland High School became the first school to secure a place in this year’s COPA Coca-Cola National Finals set to take place in Durban later this year.

As in previous year’s Coca-Cola has pulled out all the stops to ensure that the tournament continues to unearth talent and instill the spirit of sportsmanship in teenagers.

A total of eight schools will battle it out in Mdantsane for the Eastern Cape title and most importantly, a place in the COPA Coca-Cola national finals where the coveted COPA Coca-Cola trophy and R80,000 will be at stake.

The province was represented by Malcomess Secondary School who put up a sterling performance last year Port Elizabeth.

Aspiring footballers in and around Mdanstane will also have the opportunity of interacting with COPA Coca-Cola graduate, Khulekani Kubheka who was unveiled as the tournament’s ambassador by Coca-Cola

Khulekani, who won the tournament twice with his former school, Clapham High School has gone on to compete in two FIFA World Cu tournaments with the U17 and U20 SA national teams after a good foundation laid by Coca-Cola through the tournament.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper, who was also recently announced in the senior national team squad to play Lesotho next month said he was looking forward to this weekend’s COPA Coca-Cola Provincial Finals.