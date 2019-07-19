Jacob Zuma strikes deal with state capture judge, return date unspecified

"The discussions have resulted in an agreement that the decision that the former president would no longer participate in the proceedings is withdrawn and that the former president I have been told has indicated that he wishes to continue to cooperate with this commission. His legal team also wish to continue to work with this commission."

Zondo described the process going forward, saying that the commission’s legal team will indicate to Zuma's lawyers what its areas of interest are in each witness’s statement or affidavit on which the commission would like the former president to testify.

Thereafter, Zuma will provide, through his legal team, statements that indicate his responses to these aspects.

This process is expected to take more than two weeks.

"The agreement is that counsel for the former president will meet before the end of the next two weeks with a view to the commission’s legal team making available a document which indicates exactly which areas in the various affidavits of witnesses they would like the former president to give information about," Zondo said.

"The two teams will agree the timeframe within which the former president’s counsel will provide the former president’s statements in regards to the specific areas of interest…If the two sides are not able to agree on the timeframe, they will approach me.

"It is contemplated within this agreement that at a certain stage the former president will come back and give evidence and it is contemplated that with the process that has been agreed to by all sides, it may well be that the time in which he needs to testify might be shortened."

The commission will continue on Monday when it will hear evidence regarding the Estina Dairy Farm scandal.

1.04pm: Jacob Zuma retracts his withdrawal from state capture probe

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo's mediation to resolve the impasse between his legal team at the state capture inquiry and that of former president Jacob Zuma has been successful.

Zuma has rescinded his decision to withdraw from the commission proceedings.

Judge Zondo said the two legal teams will need to discuss timeframes in which witness statements can be dealt with. If they cannot find a timeframe, Zondo will then intervene.