Lewis Hamilton takes record sixth British Grand Prix win

Ferrari's Monegasque Charles Leclerc was third after team mate Sebastian Vettel rammed into the back of Red Bull's young charger Max Verstappen.

Vettel, who had been third but finished 16th, had to pit for a new front wing and collected a 10-second time penalty for causing the collision.

Verstappen ended up fifth and behind his French team mate Pierre Gasly.

Victory lifted Hamilton clear of Frenchman Alain Prost and the late Jim Clark, who both won five times in Britain, and the champion pulled over to collect a Union Jack from a marshal on his cool-down lap.

"I can't tell you how proud I am to be here today," declared Hamilton, interviewed by 2009 champion Jenson Button after parking up.

"So many British flags out there and I could see them lap after lap. Every year I've been coming I've seen it and noticed it and appreciated it.

"You'd think you'd get used to something like that but I tell you, it feels like the first time."