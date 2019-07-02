One of the Premier Soccer League’s most successful players‚ Daine Klate is set to put his coaching studies to good use when he joins the technical team at Chippa United following the announcement of his surprise retirement on Tuesday.

The Chippa winger had told TimesLIVE in late May that he hoped to keep on playing‚ saying‚ “I still believe I have another few years in me to play.

"I still have the desire and passion.”

He did temper that by saying that his mind is also very focused on a coaching career.

“Should anything arise at a club where I can be part of the technical team then I would also have to look at that‚” he said.