Eastern Province ready for war at U18 Craven Week
The flagship tournament in the SA Rugby Youth Weeks series, the competition will see EP get their campaign underway with a match against Griffons at Grey College in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
The flagship tournament in the SA Rugby Youth Weeks series, the competition will see EP get their campaign underway with a match against Griffons at Grey College in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.