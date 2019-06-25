'The first person to take a drink was the referee‚' says Bafana midfielder Furman

Dean Furman "jokingly" chided the Algerian referee in Bafana Bafana's 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening defeat against Ivory Coast on Monday for being the first person to have a drink during an injury stoppage when he did not allow a first-half water breaks.

For the second Group D game running the referee did not allow a first-half water break - though Algerian referee Mustapha Ghorbal did at least allow a second-half break - in a 4.30pm kickoff Group D fixture at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium.

The previous day Morocco coach Hervé Renard slammed Rwandan referee Louis Kakizimana for not allowing any breaks in the Atlas Lions' sluggish 1-0 win against Namibia.

Global players' union FifPro have raised concerns about the 4.30pm games kicking off at near 40 degrees Celsius - Sunday's started in 38 degrees C‚ and Monday's in 37.