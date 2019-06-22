Hard work does pay off‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo has said as the Brentford midfielder‚ so long passed over for Bafana Bafana selection‚ readies for his first Africa Cup of Nations with the national team.

Mokotjo might be a straight competitor with Bongani Zungu to partner Dean Furman in Bafana's central midfield in their opening Egypt 2019 match against Ivory Coast at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Monday.

Given the pace of Ivory Coast's frontline and wingers Nicolas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha‚ and a big Bafana back four who perhaps lack a metre of pace‚ whoever plays in the centre of the park seem sure to have a crucial role covering a lot of distance in perhaps even dangerously hot conditions cutting off the supply to the Elephants' forwards.

Furman's mobility and ability to cover a minimum 10 kilometres in a game would seem to make him crucial in that effort‚ partnering either Mokotjo or Amiens SC's Zungu.

Mokotjo might also be seen as an option off the bench.

Either way‚ the 28-year-old is happy to finally be at his first Nations Cup after years earning strong reviews in Holland‚ which have continued since his move to the English Championship two years ago.