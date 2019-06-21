News

Crime commission coming to Eastern Cape

Northern areas earmarked for commission to probe causes of crime

PREMIUM
By Estelle Ellis - 21 June 2019

Zondo, SARS and now premier Oscar Mabuyane is set to announce "crime commissions" for the province.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

This is the seven key priorities that president Cyril Ramaphosa will focus on
‘Talking time is over’ - Highlights from Sona 2019

Most Read

X