Quinton de Kock spent the best part of 11 minutes at Edgbaston on Tuesday finding different ways to say‚ “I don’t know.”

That done‚ he popped his chewing gum — which‚ happily‚ he had remembered to remove before the start of his press conference and reserved‚ presumably between his fingertips‚ for re-use — back into his mouth with something close to a flourish.

Then‚ his eyes noticeably brighter than when he was behind the microphones‚ he rose and took his leave.

It was time for the real reason he was at the ground: South Africa’s last training session before their crunch World Cup game against New Zealand.

De Kock left behind him a roomful of reporters wondering how they were to turn what he had said into something publishable.

Rather‚ they weren’t at all sure how to negotiate what he hadn’t said and still satisfy their editors. And‚ of course‚ you‚ gentle reader.