“Sometimes when you call together an international squad you struggle to make it a team. We’ve had no problem with these players‚ bringing them under the same flag.

“Sometimes they bring with them flags from all over the world and we struggle‚ even though they’re South Africans‚ to get them playing for each other‚ respecting each other‚ and allowing each other to grow.

“But the strength of this squad is that when we play the other nations they will have that problem and we will not.

“That we can guarantee.

"And I think that is the best guarantee that they [the SA players] can give any South African – is that they will make sure that they sell themselves very dearly‚ they will not sell themselves cheaply‚ and they certainly will not let anybody lower our flag without a fight.