Injured Luvo Manyonga to miss Ostrava
Luvo Manyonga is to miss the World Challenge meet in Ostrava on Thursday after being stretchered off the long jump at the Diamond League meet in Rabat on Sunday night.
He suffered a soft tissue injury in his left ankle — the one uses to take off — in the fourth round of the competition‚ in which he ended second to Cuban Juan Miguel Echevarria.
“On the advice of his team‚ Mr Manyonga’s upcoming competition schedule will be amended‚ and at the moment this includes cancellation of his next meeting in Ostrava‚” the athlete’s agent Lee-Roy Newton said in a statement on Tuesday.
“We are confident in the treatment Mr Manyonga is receiving and will keep everyone informed of any further updates.”
Manyonga is currently SA’s best chance of a medal at the world championships.
Wayde van Niekerk has yet to prove his fitness following his knee injury in 2017‚ and there’s uncertainty over the future of Caster Semenya.