Brazil win but fans unhappy at lacklustre display

Brazil got the win they wanted in their Copa America opener on Friday but the postmortem of the 3-0 victory over Bolivia was as much about the lack of atmosphere as the lackluster display.

The 46,342 fans, who turned out to see the match at Sao Paulo's Morumbi stadium were not impressed and the team were booed at halftime with the scores tied at 0-0.

The entire game at the stadium, which was 70% full, was notable for the lack of atmosphere.

Coach Tite admitted the players heard the boos and said it was not realistic to expect supporters to cheer a team that was not playing well.