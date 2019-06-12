Kgatlana hoping Banyana surprise China in 'crucial' World Cup match

“We came into the tournament as underdogs and we still are.

"People were judging us on the game we played against Norway [a 7-2 loss]‚ where we allowed them to score seven goals.

"People thought that is the tone that Banyana Banyana will bring into the tournament.

“But then when we scored that first goal against Spain‚ people were surprised. We led for 20 minutes and people couldn’t believe that we could play.

“We were not happy with the VAR‚ but it is part of the new rules of football and we have to adjust to it.