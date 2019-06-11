Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has said it is “unfair” and “upsetting” that he gets accused of influencing the PSL’s prosecutorial processes to benefit his club‚ Orlando Pirates.

Khoza again came in for public speculation and accusations in the case involving Mamelodi Sundowns fielding ineligible Wayne Arendse in a 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits in October.

Sundowns were found guilty and fined R250‚000 but not deducted points.

The PSL were taking the decision of their disciplinary committee (DC) to an SA Football Association (Safa) arbitration asking that a 3-0 victory be awarded to Wits.

This would have seen a point deducted from Sundowns‚ and two awarded to Wits.

In the final standings Sundowns defended their title with a two-point gap over Pirates‚ who finished three points above third-placed Wits.