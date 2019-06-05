Zesco United confirm star striker Lazarous Kambole heading to Kaizer Chiefs

A Zesco United official has confirmed that a deal for striker Lazarous Kambole is “almost done” amid speculation that the in-demand forward will sign for Kaizer Chiefs in the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The official would not be drawn on the name of the team that the Zambia international will join‚ but it seems certain his next destination is Naturena.

“Lazarous’ deal is almost done.

"The teams have agreed terms and player has agreed personal terms with the team‚” the official told TimesLIVE from Ndola.

“At this time we are not able to reveal the details of the team though.”