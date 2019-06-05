WATCH | More shade! Here's the video Sho Madjozi dedicated to her ex
There are a few people in Mzansi that have received as big an "L" as the one that Sho Madjozi handed over to her ex-boyfriend, first over the weekend and now on her trending music video.
The Tsonga rapper and poet used her award acceptance speech to let her ex-partner know that she's the last one standing and laughing all the way to a great and glamorous life.
And now there's a music video to emphasise the point.
Sho left Twitter in a messy state when she used the Samas stage to tell her ex on national TV just how much he had messed up by letting her go.
While others felt that she was not over her unknown ex, others were living and breathing for her level of "pettiness".
Not only did she slam that poor guy on national TV, she announced that track two on her album was also dedicated to him, and released a music video to seal the deal.
The way she chants 'wena i dhomu waswitwa' over and over in the song makes sure the message was received wherever the ex is.
Watch the music video below.