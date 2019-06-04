Stear talks about Kings plans
Stear announced plans for his team’s new campaign on social media as speculation mounts as to the make-up of the team and who will be the head coach.
Stear announced plans for his team’s new campaign on social media as speculation mounts as to the make-up of the team and who will be the head coach.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.