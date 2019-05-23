Scrum work key as EP take on Province
Though his team romped to a big 52-3 win over the Border Bulldogs at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Sunday, Mtyanda says there is room for improvement in the EP scrum.
Though his team romped to a big 52-3 win over the Border Bulldogs at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Sunday, Mtyanda says there is room for improvement in the EP scrum.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.