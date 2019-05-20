SuperSport mum on Robert Marawa axing, despite growing calls for answers
SuperSport has remained steadfast that their long relationship with presenter Robert Marawa has ended, despite incessant pressure from some members of the public to reinstate him.
The broadcasting company parted ways with the popular sportscaster last week in an acrimonious and highly publicised move that has been criticised by fans.
SuperSport's Clinton van der Berg said: "Given that this is essentially a contractual issue, we cannot publicly discuss the matter beyond our original statement, which is as follows: SuperSport is in the process of an exciting refresh of its local presenter line-up, which will be unveiled as part of our new football season campaign."
He said it was a matter of restructuring.
"This restructure includes us not pursuing our contractual relationship with Robert Marawa. Robert was personally advised of our decision earlier this week. We are grateful for his contribution over the years and wish him great success in his future endeavours," said SuperSport.
Some of Marawa's fans publicly displayed placards urging for his return during the Nedbank Cup final, which was won by TS Galaxy over Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
When all is said and done I salute u my BOSSES for being boss!! ✊?✊? We move on..— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 18, 2019
The game will always win....regardless!!
Good luck @TSGALAXYFC and @KaizerChiefs #NedbankCup2019Final pic.twitter.com/agaQLQAVqg
Others have threatened to cancel their subscriptions with the broadcasting company and there have been threats on social media that viewers may march to the company’s headquarters in Randburg.
Soon , soon , soon we'll be seeing Robert Marawa on NBC, BBC and ESPN , not SuperSport, nxx pic.twitter.com/OCZGdsY2Ov— The Poll Guy✨ (@thabo_qwabe) May 16, 2019
Firing people by SMS is a dodgy and unprofessional practice and says a lot about the culture of the company doing it.#RobertMarawa— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 17, 2019
I mean.. no disrespect to other Sportscasters but i don't see anyone replacing Robert Marawa..— Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) May 16, 2019
Marawa also received support from politicians like Panyaza Lesufi, who last week tweeted: "Hi @DStv @SuperSportTV are you for real with @robertmarawa? Don't start! #BringBackRobert"
Last week, Marawa shocked his fans when he announced that he was told via text message not to report for duty, less than two hours before the start of his show Thursday Night Live with Marawa.