Sport

Curves and talent: Bonang Matheba steals the show at #PSLAwards

By Jessica Levitt - 20 May 2019
Bonang owned the PSL Awards glory.
Bonang owned the PSL Awards glory.
Image: Twitter/Bonang Matheba

Bonang Matheba stole the show - along with her dress - at the Premier Soccer League Awards in Durban on Sunday night, with talk around Queen B soon dominating social media trends.

Bonang, her dress, her curves and her "replacement" of Minnie Dlamini and Robert Marawa were all critical topics that fans addressed on Twitter, thrusting B to the top of the trends list.

B was a guest host of the awards and thanked the soccer body for including her.

"Thank you @OfficialPSL family for having me. So fun," she said in a post.

Here are the topics that surrounded B:

That dress

Those curves

Stans

Awks moments

Never mind the hate, after the awards, B be like...

Bonang all about that cash life.
Bonang all about that cash life.
Image: Via Bonang Matheba Twitter

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei
South African tourists injured in explosion in Egypt

Most Read

X