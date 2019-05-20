Curves and talent: Bonang Matheba steals the show at #PSLAwards
Bonang Matheba stole the show - along with her dress - at the Premier Soccer League Awards in Durban on Sunday night, with talk around Queen B soon dominating social media trends.
Bonang, her dress, her curves and her "replacement" of Minnie Dlamini and Robert Marawa were all critical topics that fans addressed on Twitter, thrusting B to the top of the trends list.
B was a guest host of the awards and thanked the soccer body for including her.
"Thank you @OfficialPSL family for having me. So fun," she said in a post.
Here are the topics that surrounded B:
That dress
Those curves
Bonang looks findest...??? #PSLAwards19 pic.twitter.com/LBwiihaMsE— Mandla Gingirikani (@mandlamZA) May 19, 2019
Stans
The moment Bonang came on , there’s this vibrant energy... we need an energetic duo to host this. No disrespect to the 2 hosts #PSLAwards— Tima_Z (@FatimaZahra_S) May 19, 2019
I was watching mo-gherl @bonang_m hosting the PSL Awards ?— Sandramafu (@sandramafu) May 19, 2019
Hands up jealous down .......she was born for this presenting thing ? #ShesTheBest pic.twitter.com/NnQlpxmAev
Awks moments
#pslawards— CLYDE M (@MCK_LIVE) May 19, 2019
Bonang : The #AbsaPrem top goal scorer nominees are...
Me: pic.twitter.com/FcJFv6ioBP
She is a presenter in fashion shows not football awards what does bonang know about PSL don't accept mediocre— mricho (@RichardChuma5) May 19, 2019
Never mind the hate, after the awards, B be like...