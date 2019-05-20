National Under-23 coach David Notoane is to lead the South African side at the Cosafa Cup in Durban‚ an indication that the squad will be mostly made up of players seeking to win a place at the 2019 African Under-23 Championships later in the year.

Notoane will announce his squad on Tuesday‚ and will use the opportunity to prepare for their qualifier against Zimbabwe that will be played in early September.

Victory in that tie will see them advance to the continental finals‚ where they will aim to gain a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with a top-three finish.

South Africa took an Under-23 side to the 2016 Cosafa Cup in Namibia and ended up winning the trophy with the bulk of the squad that would play at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro a few months later.