Man arrested for kidnapping and raping two children in Limpopo

Police in Dennilton, outside Groblersdal in Limpopo, on Friday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping two children, aged 12 and 13.

The incidents happened near the Thambo RDP housing development on Thursday night.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said at 7pm on Thursday, the suspect met the two victims and lured them to an RDP house in the area and locked them inside.

"He then bought them food and started to rape them one by one until one of the victims managed to escape and ran home where she informed her parents about the ordeal. The other victim was left behind with the suspect," he said.

Ngoepe said on Friday, the victim's parents - accompanied by a group of community members - went with the victim to the house and found the suspect still with the other child.

"The suspect ran away but the community gave chase until they caught him and handed him to the Dennilton police," Ngoepe said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the ongoing sexual offences perpetrated against children.

The suspect will appear before the Dennilton magistrate's court on Monday.