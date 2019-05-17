Brazilians ready to surf up storm

The international surfing contingent are competing in Indonesia and Australia but will be on Eastern Cape shores to compete in the South African professional surfing leg in June.

First up is the Qualifying Series (QS) event – the Ballito Pro – which has 10,000 points for the win.

It will be fiercely contested by surfers from all over the world, hoping to qualify on the Championship Tour (CT).

Then the tour moves to Jeffreys Bay for the Corona JBay Open, the only CT event in the country, held on the fabled waves of Supertubes.

For the last two years, the men’s event has been won by a Brazilian phenomenon in Filipe Toledo.

He is a surfing prodigy, and there is every chance that he could get a hat-trick of wins at the contest, the first time that has ever happened.

Over the last decade the rise of the Brazilian surfer has been incredible and unsurpassed.

Including Toledo, there are 13 Brazilian surfers competing in a space that previously was occupied by Americans, Australians and South Africans.

There have been three Brazilian world titles, and this ‘Brazilian Storm” is leading the pack in innovative surfing, hunger, zeal and hard work, all the factors that combine so well with talent to make for a steely competitor.

The Brazilian contingent also love JBay, and consider this event one of their favourites.

World champion Gabriel Medina will also be determined for a big result on his backhand at Supers.

Jordy Smith is clearly on a tear at the moment, and has his sights set on a world title in the foreseeable future.

Kelly Slater is in his swansong year, having announced his retirement, and he really would like a win or two in the process of retiring.

Two-time world champion John John Florence from Hawaii is on the biggest comeback ever, and will be determined for a good result at the Corona JBay Open.

Californian Kolohe Andino has shown remarkable form and maturity in 2019 as well, and has made it clear that he is in it to win a world title.

It will be no surprise to see a couple of Brazilians going all the way to the final.