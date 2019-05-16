National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy will have the opportunity to create history when they meet Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the Nedbank Cup in Durban on Saturday‚ seeking to become the first ever second-tier side to lift the trophy.

A number of lower division sides have reached the final before and lost – Pretoria City‚ Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ University of Pretoria and Black Leopards – but Galaxy might fancy their chances against a brittle-looking Chiefs side.

It would certainly be a surprise were Chiefs’ squad of millionaires to be humbled by a team that only came into existence this season‚ and would go down among the biggest shocks in South African football history.

Here is a list some of the country’s most famous minnow wins down the years.