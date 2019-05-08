Sport

Kings set to axe Fijian star

Explosive Meli Rokoua said to be on list of players to be culled

By George Byron - 08 May 2019

Insiders said the powerful Fijian, who has the vital X-factor on attack, is on a list of 20 players who are set to be given their marching orders at the struggling franchise.

