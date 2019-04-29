Bulldogs show bite despite off-field woes
A cracking day of rugby was enjoyed at the BCM Stadium on Sunday where the first SuperSport Rugby Challenge Festival of the year was battled out.
The Border Bulldogs claimed an impressive 41-16 win over the Zimbabwe Academy in the day’s headlining game, while Western Province bulldozed the South Western District Eagles 62-7 in the earlier match.
For the Bulldogs it was a superb effort after all their off field troubles and having only had their first full training session this past week Thursday. They came together and put in a top team effort to claim a bonus point win.
The first half was a competitive affair with the Zimbabwe Academy keeping pace with the Bulldogs throughout.
There were tries from Siphosenkosi Nofemele, Bangihlombe Kobese and Lubabalo Lento, with two conversions from Aphiwe Stemele for Border. This was countered by a try to Zimbabwe’s Brian Nyaude and a conversion and three penalties to Brendon Mandivenga as the home side led 19-16 at the break.
The second half then belonged to the Bulldogs as they added tries through Nofemele, Onke Dubase and Stemele, while he slotted two conversions and penalty to claim a comfortable win in the end.
In the early game Western Province proved to be too strong for the Eagles, hammering them 62-7.
It was a dominant performance from Province who ran in nine tries to just one from the Eagles, with a superb forward effort backed up by their sparkling backline who ran through the Eagles defence time and time again.
The first half was a competitive affair with Province flyhalf Abner van Reenen slotting a 13th minute penalty, followed by tries in the 20th and 25th minutes to wings Edwill van der Merwe and Nico Leonard, both converted giving them a 17-0 lead.
The Eagles then hit back through a great individual try from centre Marquit September, converted by flyhalf Gerhard Nortier to make it 17-7 after 29 minutes.
Province then scored their third on the halftime hooter, hooker Daniel Jooste going over behind a maul, with van Reenen on target again to make it 24-7 at the break.
Six more tries in the second half then saw Province power away as van Reenen, van der Merwe with his second, Sihle Njezula, EW Viljoen, Johan du Toit and Craig Barry all added their names to the score sheet, with van Reenen slotting three conversions and inside centre Lyle Hendricks one.