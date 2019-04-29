Bulldogs show bite despite off-field woes

A cracking day of rugby was enjoyed at the BCM Stadium on Sunday where the first SuperSport Rugby Challenge Festival of the year was battled out.

The Border Bulldogs claimed an impressive 41-16 win over the Zimbabwe Academy in the day’s headlining game, while Western Province bulldozed the South Western District Eagles 62-7 in the earlier match.

For the Bulldogs it was a superb effort after all their off field troubles and having only had their first full training session this past week Thursday. They came together and put in a top team effort to claim a bonus point win.

The first half was a competitive affair with the Zimbabwe Academy keeping pace with the Bulldogs throughout.

There were tries from Siphosenkosi Nofemele, Bangihlombe Kobese and Lubabalo Lento, with two conversions from Aphiwe Stemele for Border. This was countered by a try to Zimbabwe’s Brian Nyaude and a conversion and three penalties to Brendon Mandivenga as the home side led 19-16 at the break.