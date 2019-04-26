Now ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein claims he was told by the club’s management that he was not contributing enough and that led to a deadlock in negotiations‚ which has resulted in his departure.

Ekstein’s contract was due to expire on June 30 and when the two parties failed to agree terms‚ they decided to part ways on Thursday.

Amakhosi also confirmed that Gustavo Paez and Kgotso Malope have also been deemed surplus to requirements.

The decision to so abruptly release Ekstein‚ who had become increasingly influential in the past three months since Ernst Middendorp’s arrival as coach‚ came as a surprise though.

It has started a debate on a player who has always divided opinions.