Benni McCarthy says striker Kermit Erasmus was provoked ahead of his red card against Highlands Park on Tuesday night‚ and believes it is a tactic opposition teams use to unsettle his side.

Craig Martin cancelled out a Tendai Ndoro goal to earn a point for City that is likely not enough to keep them in the title race.

But the major talking point will be the red card for Erasmus after 20 minutes‚ as he landed a vicious kick on Highlands captain Mothobi Mvala when the ball was dead‚ and was deservedly sent to the stands by referee Eugene Mdluli.

While McCarthy admits it was a “stupid reaction” after Mvala had picked up the ball to prevent a quick free-kick‚ he also believes there was a targeting of Erasmus by the visitors.

“Kermit … a stupid reaction‚ but he was provoked I would say. But then you bite and leave your team with 10 men‚” McCarthy said.