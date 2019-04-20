Mamelodi Sundowns have themselves to blame for a costly 2-0 Absa Premiership defeat against SuperSport United on Wednesday night‚ Downs coach Pitso Mosimane has said.

Of course‚ Mosimane justifiably also did point to the extenuating circumstances leading to Downs’ sluggishness of a punishing schedule going into the match at Loftus Versfeld.

The Brazilians arrived back on Monday morning from Saturday’s brutal 1-0 second-leg defeat in Egypt that saw Sundowns win their Caf Champions quarterfinal against Al Ahly 5-1 on aggregate.

The defeat against SuperSport has left Sundowns on 44 points from 25 games. They can draw level with leaders Orlando Pirates‚ six points ahead on 27 games‚ if Downs win both their two games in hand.