Justin Cheshire heads strong Kenyan field at Two Oceans

Justin Cheshire returns to Cape Town this weekend to defend his Two Oceans Ultra-Marathon title.

The Kenyan became the second runner from that country to win the 56km ultra-marathon‚ which is described as being one of the most beautiful marathon routes and which has been run since 1970.

Cheshire’s countryman‚ John Wachira‚ won it 2009.

The event has become synonymous with the Easter weekend in Cape Town‚ with the pre-race activities starting at at the race expo at Cape Town International Convention Centre‚ a family day‚ and fun runs on the Easter Friday.

Vincent Gabashane Rakabaele became the first black runner to win the ultra-marathon in 1976 while Janet Bailey became the first woman to break the five-hour barrier in 1978.

The race takes place on Saturday.