Akani Simbine cruises to 200m win in Potch season opener

Akani Simbine shook off the rust as he opened his season with a comfortable victory in the 200m in Potchefstroom on Wednesday night.

He clocked 20.39 seconds on a chilly evening at the Ken McArthur Stadium that seemed subdued compared to the #FillUpPotch campaign that had ignited the national championships for two years.

Spectators covered only half the main stand, but perhaps that was partly because Athletics South Africa (ASA) had advertised this grand prix meet as taking place on Thursday.

It was originally supposed to be, but then the federation brought it forward one day without really announcing the change.

Perhaps the fans will descend here on Thursday. But those who didn’t arrive didn’t miss out on too much.