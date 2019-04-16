To ‘Hash’ or not to ‘Hash’? Who’s the first-choice allrounder? How about the back-up fast bowler?

Since you ask‚ the obvious answers are‚ in order: hell yes‚ Andile Phehlukwayo and Anrich Nortjé‚ fitness permitting.

This reporter’s opinion is final and he will entertain absolutely no correspondence on the issue.

Besides‚ all will be revealed at 1pm on Thursday when South Africa announce their World Cup squad.

But that means there’s still time for the legion of cricket tragics out there to bore the rest of us to golf with their tedious arguments in favour of or against the picking of particular players. And they are all tedious.