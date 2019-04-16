Sundowns' catch-up programme is made up of three games in a space of seven days against SuperSport United on Wednesday‚ a trip to Polokwane to Baroka FC on Saturday and a visit by Chippa United next week.

Kekana said they fly out to Morocco for the Champions League semifinals after the match against Chippa United.

“Fortunately for most of us‚ we are used to this type of schedule because we have been doing it for the past five years‚" he said.

"It is always good to see that even new players to the team like Lebohang Maboe have adapted very well to the challenges of competing on the continent and domestically.”

Kekana said Pirates’ six points advantage at the top of the log has put them under pressure as they now have to win all their remaining matches six matches in the league.

“The title race is going to be an interesting one over the next few weeks and it is going to be more about how we handle the pressure mentally‚" he said.

"Every game is going to be do or die for us because we can’t compromise the domestic league over the Champions League.

"We are going to continue fighting tooth and nail to finish as best as we can in both the Champions League and the Absa Premiership.”

Looking ahead to the clash against SuperSport United‚ where they have won nine and drawn one in their last ten matches‚ Kekana is expecting another tough encounter.

“It is going to be a tricky match for both of us because we need the points‚" he said.