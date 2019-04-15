Clares, Tuks and Durbanville all win on day two of Club Champs

Tuks and Durbanville Cricket Club (DCC) made it two wins from two on the second day of the Momentum National Club Championships with Clares Cricket Club also landing their first victory in Pretoria on Sunday.

Dian Forrester starred with bat and ball for home favourites Tuks, who beat Impala Cricket Club by six wickets, while the Malan brothers, Pieter and Andre, as well as Jean Marais shone for DCC in their big 55-run win over Madibaz Cricket Club.

Vyash Gobind, alongside Abdul Hack Razak, Bradley Porteous and Jason Wagener were the key performers for Hollywoodbets Dolphins representatives, Clares in their handsome nine-wicket, bonus-point triumph over Kovsies Cricket Club.

The Durbanites were quickest to wrap up their win on the second day, quickly making on from the disappointment of their opening clash against Madibaz being abandoned without a ball being bowled. They were clinical at the TUT Oval, and after winning the toss and bowling first, they shot out their opponents who fall under the Knights umbrella for just 44.2 overs.

Razak claimed 4/20 in an impeccable 10 overs, one of which was a maiden, with Gobind nabbing 3/36. Sachintha Galenhage top-scored for Kovsies with 44.

Half-centuries by Porteous (51 off 51 balls, 8 fours) and Wagener (63 not out off 75 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) then led the reply – the openers putting on 86 for the first wicket – as Clares cruised to victory with 24.2 overs to spare.

At the Irene Country Club, meanwhile, Forrester was the pick of the batsmen and bowlers as Tuks’ 146/4 was too good for Impala’s 142/9 in a match reduced to 42 overs per side.

The Johannesburg side batted first and failed to put on too many runs after good bowling by the locals.

Forrester claimed 3/35 and Donovan Ferriera also impressed with 2/15 in nine over. Willie Mostert was the top-scorer for ICC with 48.

Forrester then stuck an unbeaten 36, and with solid support from Jandre Pretorius (30), took Tuks to their target with 9.4 overs remaining.

Finally, Andre Malan (61 off 73 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) and Marais (59 off 57 balls, 3 fours) hit half centuries to help Durbanville amass 260/6 in their game versus Madibaz at Tuks Oval.

Byron Boshoff (49) and Pieter Malan were also among the runs for the World Sports Betting Cap Cobras representatives.

Leon le Roux (2/37), Kudakwashe Samunderu (2/45) and Pieter Malan (2/26) all shared two wickets as the Eastern Cape side were restricted to 205/9.

Day three of the competition continues on Monday.

The event, which is put together by Cricket South Africa (CSA), encompasses the six outright winners of the Franchise regional play-offs, all playing against each other in a 50-over format.

To follow the National Club Championships from Pretoria, visit www.websports.co.za.

- Cricket South Africa