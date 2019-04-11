Jordan Spieth rates his Masters chances but not everyone agrees

Jordan Spieth visited the Augusta National media interview room almost unnoticed for his assigned rendezvous with the press on Tuesday, like a guest invited to make up the numbers.

Only a handful of journalists bothered turning up to hear what the 2015 Masters champion had to say, a far cry from the not-so-long ago days when he packed out the house, seemingly destined to become an all-time great.

Though Spieth is only 25, and time is still on his side, his star has waned considerably since he captured the 2017 British Open, his third major title, leaving him only a PGA Championship short of the career grand slam of all four modern majors.

He became the second player after Jack Nicklaus to complete three legs of the slam before the age of 24, rarefied company to be sure.

Spieth almost pulled off a comeback for the ages in the final round last year, storming from nine strokes behind Patrick Reed to finish third with a closing 64.