Wet outfield sees Warriors, Knights share spoils in Kimberley

By Herald Correspondent - 10 April 2019
Captains Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors, left) and Pite van Biljon (Knights) in conversation after their CSA T20 Challenge match was called off in Kimberley
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

The Knights and Warriors were forced to settle for a share of the spoils after their round two CSA T20 Challenge encounter had to be abandoned due to a wet outfield at the Diamond Oval on Tuesday.

An estimated 130mm of rain had fallen in the region over the past 72 hours leaving the underfoot conditions extremely heavy and playing conditions dangerous.

It left umpires Siphelele Gasa and Stephen Harris little choice but to call off the game.

The result lifted the Warriors top of the table with six points, while the Knights got off the mark with their first two points of the 2018/19 campaign.

