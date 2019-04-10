Cricket SA ignoring concerns‚ say players

South Africa’s cricketers say administrators are ignoring worries about the state of their profession despite attempts to find out what’s going on.

They say that even though Cricket South Africa (CSA) have made wider announcements about mounting losses and hatched measures to try and stop the bleeding‚ which the SA Cricketers’ Association (SACA) say will lead to job losses and pay cuts.

“Saca has formally written to CSA twice in the last six weeks to express its concerns relating to CSA’s financial position‚” Saca president Omphile Ramela was quoted as saying in a release issued by the organisation on Tuesday.

“To date we haven’t received any reply at all to those letters.

“It is critical for us as the players’ association and the representative of all of South Africa’s professional cricketers to know the extent of the financial challenge facing cricket and to be comfortable on how that challenge is being dealt with.