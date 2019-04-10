Stormers wary of Rebels’ pivot pairing Quade Cooper, Will Genia

The Stormers have earmarked Rebels halfbacks Will Genia and Quade Cooper as their biggest threats when the sides meet in Melbourne on Friday.

The Wallaby pair have changed the Rebels into the leading Australian side this season. Genia was at the franchise in 2018‚ but the addition of Cooper has taken the Victorian side’s performances to a new level.

Cooper is a mercurial player but the Rebels’ South African-born coach Dave Wessels appears to have found a way to bring out the best in the pivot.

It has helped that the Rebels underrated pack has given them front-foot ball the majority of the time this year while Genia’s slick service and ability to relieve pressure on Cooper have also been telling contributions to the team’s success.