Yellow cards take their toll
Poor discipline once again proved costly for the battling Isuzu Southern Kings when they stumbled to an 18-18 draw against fellow strugglers the Dragons.
Poor discipline once again proved costly for the battling Isuzu Southern Kings when they stumbled to an 18-18 draw against fellow strugglers the Dragons.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.