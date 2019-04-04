Mapoe has had a ‘good rollercoaster’ reaching Super Rugby game No 99

Lionel Mapoe admits his Super Rugby journey feels like a rollercoaster ride.

It is building to a crescendo but first he has to strap in for the Sharks in his 99th Super Rugby match at Ellis Park on Friday night.

The Lions’ part workhorse‚ part show pony‚ is laid-back about the landmark and claims he hasn’t given it much thought.

“To be honest I haven’t thought about it being my 99th game. It could have been 100. It has been a rollercoaster but it has been a good rollercoaster‚” ‚” said Mapoe.

“There were injuries too but that happens in the game and you get through it. I don’t think about it too much. I’m just worried about playing good rugby.”

His can’t-be-bothered disposition can perhaps be attributed to the highs and lows he has had to process in equal measure.